She Loves Me in rehearsal at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre

Rehearsal images have been released for Sheffield Crucible's festive production of She Loves Me.

Based on the story that inspired You've Got Mail, Joe Masteroff, Jerry Brock and Sheldon Harnick's musical runs from 11 December to 15 January.

Appearing in the show are Adele Anderson playing Head Waiter (Fascinating Aïda), Lewis Cornay playing Arpad Laszlo (The Book of Mormon), Andy Coxon playing Steven Kodaly (Curtains), Marc Elliott playing Ladislav Sipos (The Girl on the Train), Kaisa Hammarlund playing Ilona Ritter (Fun Home), Karl Seth playing Zoltan Maraczek (Annie Get Your Gun), David Thaxton playing Georg Nowack (The Phantom Of The Opera) and Alex Young playing Amalia Balash (Guys and Dolls).

The ensemble includes Zac Adlam (Cinderella), Michael Anderson (The Sound of Music), Kamau Davis (Sleeping Beauty), Lawrence Guntert (Cabaret, also dance Captain and assistant choreographer for She Loves Me), Samantha Hull (Guys and Dolls), Esme Laudat (Hairspray) and Gleanne Purcell-Brown (Curtains).

The show's creative team is led by director Robert Hastie, alongside designer Ben Stones, musical director Caroline Humphris, choreographer Ewan Jones, lighting designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound designer Mike Walker, orchestral manager David Gallagher, casting director Stuart Burt CDG, assistant director Hannah Benson, assistant musical director Sarah Dyer and orchestrator Jason Carr.

Alex Young (Amalia Balash)

© Ellie Kurttz

Marc Elliot (Ladislov Sipos)

© Ellie Kurttz

The ensemble of She Loves Me

© Ellie Kurttz

Zac Adlam

© Ellie Kurttz

Andy Coxon (Steven Kodaly)

© Ellie Kurttz

Kaisa Hammarlund (Ilona Ritter)

© Ellie Kurttz

Karl Seth (Zoltan Maraczek)

© Ellie Kurttz