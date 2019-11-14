Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to offer free tickets for South Yorkshire audience affected by flooding

The producers of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat have offered free tickets to those affected by the South Yorkshire floodings, it was announced yesterday.

Bill Kenwright Limited will provide residents the chance to see the show at the Doncaster Dome on 18 and 19 December, with a cast meeting after the show. The tour will star Mark McMullan – finalist on Britain's Got Talent 2019 – as Joseph for three weeks from 18 December to 4 January.

The company have published the following statement on Twitter: "Like everyone else in the country our heart goes out to all of those affected by the terrible flooding in South Yorkshire. If we can we want to help. And the best way we can help is to try to cheer you up in some small way.

"Come and spend an evening with us at Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Doncaster Dome. We'll provide you with the best tickets in the house, give you an ice cream and a programme, and probably even a CD! And we'll arrange for a cast meeting after the show – where they too can try to share with you a little bit of the joy that they get out of performing this wonderful Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical all over the country.

"The truth is, though, we don't know who you are!! So if you get in touch with the box office at the Dome they will look after you or if you're a friend of someone that you know has been horribly let down because of the floods, why not tell them and help them to take advantage of this offer.

"We're currently holding tickets for Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th December, but if we get too many applications for those day, we'll put on another performance so that everyone who needs cheering up gets it.

"Please email [email protected], call Box Office on 01302 370777 or reach out through our social media channels.

"God Bless, Bill Kenwright and the Joseph team."