Guys and Dolls at Sheffield Theatres: first look photos

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first look at Sheffield Theatre's production of Guys and Dolls, playing at the Sheffield Crucible until 18 January with a press night tonight.

Alex Young and Natalie Casey in Guys and Dolls

© Johan Persson

Appearing in the production will be Natalie Casey (Miss Adelaide), Darragh Cowley (Lt Brannigan), Dafydd Emyr (Big Jule), Jacob Fisher (Harry the Horse), Adrian Hansel (Benny Southstreet), Dawn Hope (General Cartwright), Kadiff Kirwan (Sky Masterson), TJ Lloyd (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), Matthew Malthouse (Rusty Charlie), Martin Marquez (Nathan Detroit), Ross McLaren (Angie the Ox), Garry Robson (Arvide Abernathy), Alex Young (Sarah Brown), Shaquille Brush (Havana Boy), Frances Camier (Havana Girl), Charlotte Coggin, Adam Denman, Emily Dunn, Tash Holway, Samantha Hull, Kate Playdon and Anthony Starr.

Kadiff Kirwan and Martin Marquez in Guys and Dolls

Based on the book by Damon Runyon, Frank Loesser, Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows' hit musical features classic numbers such as "Luck be a Lady", "Guys and Dolls" and "Sit Down, You're Rocking the Boat".

Guys and Dolls is directed by the venue's artistic director Robert Hastie, with design by Janet Bird, choreography by Matt Flint, musical direction and new arrangements by Will Stuart, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound by Mike Walker, casting by Stuart Burt and wigs by Lucile Pinho Da Costa.

Natalie Casey in Guys and Dolls

Alex Young and the company of Guys and Dolls

Charlotte Coggin and the company of Guys and Dolls

Kadiff Kirwan and Alex Young in Guys and Dolls

Matthew Malthouse, TJ Lloyd and Adrian Hansel in Guys and Dolls

Natalie Casey and Martin Marquez in Guys and Dolls

Natalie Casey and the company of Guys and Dolls

Natalie Casey and the company of Guys and Dolls

The company of Guys and Dolls

TJ Lloyd and the company of Guys and Dolls

The company of Guys and Dolls

Kadiff Kirwan and TJ Lloyd in Guys and Dolls

