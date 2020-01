Coriolanus at Sheffield Crucible full cast joining Tom Bateman announced

Casting has been announced for Robert Hastie's production of Coriolanus, which runs in March.

Tom Bateman makes his Sheffield Theatres debut in the title role, alongside Remmie Milner as Sicinius, Stella Gonet as Voluminia, Theo Ogundipe as Aufidius, Katy Stephens as Cominius, Hermon Berhane as Virgilia, Mudassar Dar as Citizen, Esther McAuley as Valeria, Remmie Milner as Sicinius, Louis J Rhone as Citizen, Eddie-Joe Robinson as Cotus, Kate Rutter as Citizen, Malcolm Sinclair as Menenius Ben Wiggins as Titus Lartius and Alex Young as Brutus. ⁩ Adapted and directed by Hastie, the production sees the artistic director return to Shakespeare's political plays after his inaugural Sheffield Theatres production of Julius Caesar.

The piece has set design by Ben Stones, costume design by Sally Wilson, lighting design by Lucy Carter, composition by Richard Taylor, sound design by Emma Laxton, fight direction by Renny Krupinski, assistant direction by Connie Treves and casting by Vicky Richardson.

Coriolanus will play from 6 to 28 March.