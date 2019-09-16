Cirque du Soleil to return to the UK with acrobatic ice production Crystal

Cirque du Soleil will return to the UK with Crystal, a show blending circus arts and the world of ice skating.

The production centres around Crystal, a young woman who feels misunderstood and out of sync with her environment. To escape her reality, she ventures out on a frozen pond and falls through the ice into an upside-down world.

The show includes visual projections, an original score and a multitude of ice skating styles, from extreme and freelancing to figure skating. Gymnasts and skaters perform acrobatics on the ice and in the air, with featured circus disciplines including swinging trapeze, aerial straps and hand to hand.

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, Crystal features 43 artists, plus more than 40 crew members from 24 different countries. The production is the 42nd original creation from Cirque du Soleil since 1984.

The debut UK tour will kick off in Sheffield on March 6 2020, before travelling to Aberdeen, Belfast, Manchester, Birmingham and Nottingham.