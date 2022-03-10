Cluedo – Michelle Collins and Daniel Casey discuss the popular board game's stage adaptation

WhatsOnStage recently sat down with Cluedo stars Michelle Collins (who plays Miss Scarlett) and Daniel Casey (Professor Plum), as well as director Mark Bell, to talk about the show's current UK premiere.

The stage adaptation is an amalgamation of the much-loved detective board game and Paramount's 1985 film Clue, written by Sandy Rustin (partly based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn), with additional materials by Bell, Hunter Foster and Eric Price.

Collins and Casey are joined in the cast by Jean-Luke Worrell (as Wadsworth), Laura Kirman (as Yvette), Wesley Griffith (as Colonel Mustard), Etisyai Philip (as Mrs White), Judith Amesenga (as Mrs Peacock) and Tom Babbage (as Reverend Green).

Rounding out the company are ensemble members Harry Bradley and Meg Travers, as well as understudies Georgia Bradley and Liam Harrigan.

The creative team for the production also includes set and costume designer David Farley, lighting designer Warren Letton, sound designer Jon Fiber and movement director Anna Healey.

Produced by Josh Andrews and Stuart Galbraith of Kilimanjaro Theatricals, in partnership with Work Light Productions, Lively McCabe Entertainment and The Araca Group, the comedy opened in Bromley on 28 January. Its current Richmond engagement will end this Saturday, 12 March, and the tour will then continue to Coventry, Leeds, Cardiff, Shrewsbury, Bath, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Southampton, Sheffield, Milton Keynes, Leicester, Brighton, Malvern, Salford, Glasgow, Wolverhampton and Cornwall.

Tickets for selected dates are available below.



