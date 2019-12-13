The Cat and the Canary thriller to embark on a UK tour

John Willard's classic thriller The Cat and the Canary will be presented as part of a new tour in 2020, it has been announced.

The play inspired three films of the same name across the 20th century and is set in a remote mansion where a group of guests assembles to find out who is the heir to a fortune, until it takes a macabre turn.

Appearing in the piece will be Britt Ekland (The Man with the Golden Gun) alongside Mark Jordan (Heartbeat), Tracy Shaw (Coronation Street), Marti Webb (Evita), Gary Webster (Family Affairs), Ben Nealon (Soldier, Soldier), Nikki Patel (Coronation Street) and Eric Carte (Bouquet of Barbed Wire), alongside Joe Reisig, Jack Taylor and Briony Rawle.

The stage show is adapted by Carl Grose with direction by Roy Marsden, design by takis, lighting by Chris Davey and sound by Dan Samson.

After opening in Windsor on 15 January, the show will visit Torquay, Barnstaple, Malvern, Bath, Richmond, Lichfield, Darlington, Wakefield and Cambridge. Further dates are to be revealed.