Oscar Wilde's A Woman of No Importance tour full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of Oscar Wilde's A Woman of No Importance, which originally opened in the West End in October 2017.

Newly announced in the tour will be John Bett (Scenes from an Execution/A Very English Scandal), Rachel Essex (The Deal/The Edge of Love), Tom Jude (Wilde Experience/The Sherlock Holmes Experience), Georgia Landers (Anna/Antony and Cleopatra), Mark Meadows (Orpheus Descending/Quiz) and returning members from the original cast Meg Coombs (The Provoked Wife/Measure for Measure), Tim Gibson (Ways of Seeing), Will Kelly (Lovesong/The Suppliant Women) and Paul Rider (Wise Children).

They join the previously confirmed Liza Goddard, Roy Hudd, Emma Amos, Isla Blair and Katy Stephens. The piece has designs from Jonathan Fensom, lighting from Paul Russell, sound by Carolyn Downing and music from Jason Carr.

The production will embark on a tour from 5 September, opening at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham. It will then head to Richmond, Brighton, Edinburgh, Cambridge, Perth, Guildford and Norwich.