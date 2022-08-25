Cast joining Carrie Hope Fletcher in The Caucasian Chalk Circle announced

The full cast joining Carrie Hope Fletcher in The Caucasian Chalk Circle at the Rose Theatre has been revealed.

Steve Waters' adaptation of Brecht's tale, set during a revolution where justice is warped by new circumstances, is helmed by artistic director Christopher Haydon, with music by Michael Henry.

The production is developed in association with MGC with set and costume design by Oli Townsend, movement direction by Lucy Cullingford, lighting design by Mark Jonathan and sound design by Gareth Fry, with Layla Madanat as associate director, with Christopher Worrall as the casting director and Stuart Burt as casting consultant. The associate producer is Kater Gordon.



© Michael Wharley

Fletcher, who is set to play Grusha Vashnadze in Brecht's seminal play, will be joined by Jonathan Slinger as Azdak, Ronny Jhutti as The Governor/Monk, Nickcolia King-N'da as Simon, Joanna Kirkland as The Governor's Wife, Shiv Rabheru as Lavrenti/Youssef, Bridgitta Roy as Cook/Mother-in-Law, Zoe West as The Singer and Adeola Yemitan as Aide/Younger Lady.

The show runs from 1 to 22 October 2022 – with tickets available below.