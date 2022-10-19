Shrek the Musical announces further tour dates

Further dates have been added to the new touring production of Shrek the Musical, which kickstarts next summer in Plymouth.

While casting is to be revealed, the show is based on the William Steig's children's book and the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film of the same name and is penned by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori. It follows a curmudgeonly ogre who is roped into a quest to save a princess, only for true love to get in the way.

It will feature a different creative team to the musical's original UK production, with Sam Holmes (who played Lord Farquaad in a previous tour) co-directing with Nick Winston (Bonnie and Clyde) who also choreographs.

The creative team will also include set and costume designer Philip Witcomb (Bonnie and Clyde In Concert), lighting designer Ben Cracknell and sound designer Ben Harrison.

As previously revealed, the show will open at Plymouth Theatre Royal on 21 July 2023 and then visits Manchester, Dublin, Bristol, Southend, Carlisle, Aberdeen, Oxford, Wimbledon, Dartford, Northampton, Bradford, Woking, Eastbourne, Cardiff, York and Blackpool.

The new venues announced today for 2024 are Glasgow Kings, Edinburgh Playhouse, Coventry Belgrade, Sunderland Empire, Liverpool Empire, Southampton Mayflower, Milton Keynes Theatres, Hull New, Cheltenham Everyman, Nottingham Playhouse, Norwich Theatre Royal, Grand Opera House Belfast, The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham and the Millenium Forum, Derry.

The show was first seen on Broadway 14 years ago, with a West End opening following in 2011.