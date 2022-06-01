New open-air Cotsworlds venue to open with Shakespeare's Globe's Julius Caesar

Shakespeare's Globe's touring production of Julius Caesar is set to open a brand new outdoor venue in the heart of the Cotswolds this month.

The Amphitheatre at Berrybank Park, in Oddington, boasts a capacity of 500 seats and has been specifically sculpted to blend in with the surrounding grassy landscape, offering sweeping views across the Evenlode valley. It is the only amphitheatre in the Cotswolds.

Director Diane Page commented: "I'm so excited to bring my production of Julius Caesar to The Amphitheatre at Berrybank Park. These past few years have revealed more than ever how betrayal, division, and cunning rhetoric are not just traits belonging to Ancient Rome. Shakespeare's Julius Caesar will be on the road this summer and I look forward to visiting this beautiful new venue."





The Amphitheatre at Berrybank Park

© Chris Boulton





The company includes Charlotte Bate (as Cassius), Omar Bynon as (Decius / Soothsayer), Anna Crichlow (as Brutus), Amie Francis (as Calpurnia), Cash Holland (as Portia / Murellus), Jack Myers (as Caska / Octavius), Samuel Oatley (as Mark Antony) and Dickon Tyrrell (as Julius Caesar).

Alongside Page, the creative team also includes designer Khadija Raza, dramaturg Jesse Haughton-Shaw and assistant director Indiana Lown Collins.

Julius Caeasr runs at the new venue on 14 and 15 June.

Tickets to see the production at Shakespeare's Globe itself (for performances until 10 September 2022) can be purchased below.