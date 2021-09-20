New Mike Bartlett play to have world premiere at Old Fire Station in Oxford

A new show by Mike Bartlett, titled Mrs Delgado, will have its premiere at the Old Fire Station in Oxford, a venue partnered with homeless charity Crisis.

The Bull and King Charles III playwright's new text, running from 6 to 21 December, follows a woman and her neighbour during lockdown. There will also be streaming options during the run.

Bartlett said today: "It's great to be back at the Old Fire Station, making theatre about the current moment. Mrs Delgado touches on those experiences we've all had over the last 18 months, exploring how easy it can be to feel alone, and what our connections and responsibilities are to each other. Indeed community is at the heart of all good theatre, and I'm excited to be working once again with an arts centre which puts its community first in everything it does."

Rakhee Sharma will star in the show, which is set to be directed by Clare Lizzimore. Further creatives are to be revealed.