Theatre Royal Stratford East reveals casting for Dennis Kelly's After the End

Casting has now been confirmed for Theatre Royal Stratford East's forthcoming production of After the End, written by Dennis Kelly and directed by Lyndsey Turner.

Nick Blood (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) will play Mark and Amaka Okafor (The Son) is set to play Louise.

The thriller takes place in a fallout shelter following a nuclear attack on a city, with the two survivors only having enough food and water to last two weeks.

The creative team also includes designer Peter McKintosh, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, sound designer and composer Tingying Dong, sound design mentor Paul Arditti, assistant director Aaliyah McKay, fight director Bret Yount and casting director Isabella Odoffin.

After the End will run from 25 February to 26 March 2022, with tickets on sale below.