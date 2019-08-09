Rose Theatre Kingston launches new writing festival

The Rose Theatre, Kingston has announced a week-long new writing festival that will take place in September.

Running from 9 to 13 September, the festival will feature rehearsed readings of three new plays selected following an open submission.

The plays will be developed and directed by Fay Lomas, the Rose's inaugural Peter Hall Emerging Artists Fellow. Later this season Lomas will direct Suzy Gill's Out of the Dark at the venue.

The festival will also feature workshops for young people focused on new writing.

Fay Lomas said: "New writing really is the lifeblood of theatre, and its future —and so it's both exciting and important to nurture and promote the fresh voices of emerging playwrights with the New Writing Festival. I am excited to read through all the applications and very much looking forward to welcoming applicants to the Rose this autumn."

To submit a play for consideration, early career writers should email their script to [email protected] by 10am on 19 August.