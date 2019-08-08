One Man, Two Guvnors at Derby and Hornchurch casting announced

Casting has been announced for the forthcoming revival of One Man, Two Guvnors, a co-production between Derby Theatre and the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch.

Starring as Francis Henshall will be David O'Reilly, whose credits include The Book of Mormon (West End) and Grease (UK Tour), and ITV sitcom Benidorm.

Joining him will be David Cardy (Charlie), Samantha Hull (Pauline), George Kemp (Stanley), Alice Frankham (Rachel), TJ Holmes (Alfie), Ivan Stott (Harry), Duane Hannibal (Lloyd), Jack Brett (Alan), Craig Armstrong (Gareth) and Rosie Strobel (Dolly).

The production, which runs at Derby Theatre from 7 to 28 September before moving to the Queen's Theatre from 2 to 19 October, will feature a live skiffle band comprising Oraine Johnson, Dominic Gee Burch, Jay Osborne and Tomas Wolstenholme.

One Man, Two Guvnors is directed by Sarah Brigham. The creative team also includes Kelvin Towse (musical supervisor), Neil Irish (set and costume designer), Jake Castle (assistant director), Tim Skelly (LX designer) and Adam McCready (sound designer).

Richard Bean's award-winning play, based on The Servant of Two Masters by Carlo Goldoni, premiered at the National Theatre in 2011 starring James Corden. It subsequently transferred to the West End and Broadway and later played Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand as well as several UK tours.