Debbie McGee to make acting debut in The House on Cold Hill

Debbie McGee will make her stage acting debut in The House on Cold Hill, it has been announced.

The performer will play kooky psychic Annie in the adaptation of Peter James' novel at The Mill at Sonning, which runs from 23 April to 13 June.

The play tells a ghost story of the Harcourt family, who move into the house of their dreams that has been empty for the last 40 years.

McGee's credits include Strictly Come Dancing, Loose Women and as a Sunday morning host on BBC Radio Berkshire. She said: "I am overflowing with excitement and nerves for my stage acting debut, I have always wanted to act and because I love The Mill so much I cannot think of a better venue to step into this new world. When Paul and I first started going to see productions at the Mill 20 years ago, we were amazed at the quality of the plays in such a small venue. But it is actually the intimacy that makes The Mill so special."

Director Keith Myers added: "The House on Cold Hill is the third Peter James' thriller I will have the pleasure to direct for the wonderful Mill at Sonning, and now that pleasure is enhanced by the lovely Debbie McGee joining us to play the whacky psychic, Annie. I'm sure anyone who has seen her on stage or TV will agree with me that she is a natural comedienne."

Further cast and creative team will be announced in due course.