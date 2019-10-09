Cinderella cast joining Ore Oduba at Fairfield Halls Croydon announced

The cast of Cinderella, playing at Croydon's Fairfield Halls this winter, will be led by Grace Chapman as Cinderella and James Bisp as Prince Charming.

The family pantomime will be performed in the 1,800-seat Phoenix Concert Hall, Croydon from 10 December to 5 January, with a press night on 12 December.

Chapman can currently be seen in Mame at the Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester and has also been in Sweeney Todd, Wicked and The Sound of Music. Bisp has performed in Phantom of the Opera, Spamalot and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The Imagine Halls and Fairfield Halls production includes the previously announced Ore Oduba making his pantomime debut as Dandini, panto regular and comedian Tim Vine as Buttons, CBeebies presenter Cat Sandion as the Fairy Godmother, Jason Marc-Williams and Alistair Barron as the Ugly Sisters and Katie Cameron as the Wicked Stepmother. The cast will feature a team of children from the surrounding area, selected after an open audition at Croydon Town Hall.

Fairfield Halls is also home to the Ashcroft Playhouse, dedicated to Peggy Aschroft and re-opened in a ceremony by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Dame Judi Dench earlier this year.