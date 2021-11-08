The Addams Family musical tour – first look

Production images have been unveiled for The Addams Family, which has just kickstarted its new tour.

Appearing in the show are Joanne Clifton (Morticia Addams), Cameron Blakely (Gomez Addams), Scott Paige (Uncle Fester), Kingsley Morton (Wednesday Addams), Grant McIntyre (Pugsley Addams), Valda Aviks (Grandma), Sean Kingsley (Mal Beineke), Kara Lane (Alice Beineke), Ahmed Hamad (Lucas Beineke), Dickon Gough and Ryan Bennett (sharing the role of Lurch), Jessica Keable, Sario Solomon, Ying Ue Li, Abigail Brodie, Sophie Hutchinson, Castell Parker, Matthew Ives and Sean Lopeman.

Book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

The show is currently playing in Nottingham with dates through to summer 2022.

The upcoming tour is directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker, musical direction by Dustin Conrad and casting by Jane Deitch.

