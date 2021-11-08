WhatsOnStage Logo
The Addams Family musical tour – first look

Thee show is back on tour!

Ahmed Hamad as Lucas Beineke, Kingsley Morton as Wednesday Addams with the cast
© Pamela Raith

Production images have been unveiled for The Addams Family, which has just kickstarted its new tour.

Appearing in the show are Joanne Clifton (Morticia Addams), Cameron Blakely (Gomez Addams), Scott Paige (Uncle Fester), Kingsley Morton (Wednesday Addams), Grant McIntyre (Pugsley Addams), Valda Aviks (Grandma), Sean Kingsley (Mal Beineke), Kara Lane (Alice Beineke), Ahmed Hamad (Lucas Beineke), Dickon Gough and Ryan Bennett (sharing the role of Lurch), Jessica Keable, Sario Solomon, Ying Ue Li, Abigail Brodie, Sophie Hutchinson, Castell Parker, Matthew Ives and Sean Lopeman.

Book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

The show is currently playing in Nottingham with dates through to summer 2022.

The upcoming tour is directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker, musical direction by Dustin Conrad and casting by Jane Deitch.

Kingsley Morton, Ahmed Hamad, (centre) Scott Paige and the ensemble
Cameron Blakely as Gomez Addams & Joanne Clifton as Morticia Addams
Cameron Blakely as Gomez Addams
Dickon Gough as Lurch
Grant McIntyre as Pugsley Addams
Cameron Blakely as Gomez Addams and Joanne Clifton as Morticia Addams
Cameron Blakely as Gomez Addams and Joanne Clifton as Morticia Addams
Joanne Clifton as Morticia Addams
Kara Lane as Alice Beineke and Joanne Clifton as Morticia Addams
Kara Lane as Alice Beineke and the company
Kingsley Morton as Wednesday Addams and Cameron Blakely as Gomez Addams
Kingsley Morton as Wednesday Addams
Kingsley Morton as Wednesday Addams
Sean Kingsley, Ahmed Hamad, Kara Lane, Kingsley Morton, Cameron Blakely and Joanne Clifton
Scott Paige as Uncle Fester (centre) with the cast
Scott Paige as Uncle Fester (centre) with the cast
Scott Paige as Uncle Fester (centre) with the cast
Sean Kingsley as Mal Beineke, Ahmed Hamad as Lucas Beineke and Kara Lane as Alice Beineke
Sean Kingsley as Mal Beineke, Dickon Gough as Lurch, Cameron Blakely as Gomez Addams
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
Valda Aviks
