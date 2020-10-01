Pearl Mackie and Jessica Raine to star in new James Graham play Bubble

Jessica Raine (Call the Midwife) and Pearl Mackie (Doctor Who) are set to star in new James Graham (Ink, Quiz) play Bubble.

Following two versions of the same relationship that could play out during the pandemic, the piece will be performed live for audiences and then streamed online simultaneously.

Bubble will run on 23 October 2020 at 7.30pm and Saturday 24 October 2020 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. There will be a captioned performance (with BSL translation for live attendees) on 24 October.

The venue has also revealed two shows that will be presented by East Midlands companies, selected following a call for submissions. The two chosen were Hand Me Down by hip-hop dance company Leicester based Wayward Thread and Shuck by Nottingham based theatre company LaPelle's Factory.

You can find out more about the season here.