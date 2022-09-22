Mark Gatiss' Christmas Carol to be broadcast in cinemas

Mark Gatiss' spooky stage version of A Christmas Carol will be released in cinemas this winter.

The stage production, last seen in winter 2021 at Nottingham Playhouse before transferring to the Alexandra Palace Theatre in London the same year, earned solid reviews, with WhatsOnStage saying "Gatiss's work tends to mix dark comedy and acute human understanding with a touch of macabre. His style is pure Dickensian."

Alongside Gatiss as Jacob Marley in the cast are Nicholas Farrell as Ebenezer Scrooge, James Backway as Fred, Angelina Chudi as Caroline, Jo Eaton-Kent as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Zak Ford-Williams as Tiny Tim, Aoife Gaston as Belle, Christopher Godwin as the Narrator, Edward Harrison as Bob Cratchit, Sarah Ridgeway as Mrs Cratchit and Joe Shire as the Ghost of Christmas Present.

Directed by Nottingham Playhouse's artistic director Adam Penford, the production is designed by Paul Wills with lighting design by Philip Gladwell, sound design by Ella Wahlström, video design by Nina Dunn, movement direction by Georgina Lamb and composition by Tingying Dong.

Sam Stevenson is the casting director, Matthew Forbes is the puppet director, Tom Attwood is the music director and Jasmine Teo is the associate director.

The show will be released in cinemas nationwide on 27 November and 1 December. Gatiss said today: "As the year turns again it's a real joy to be bringing A Christmas Carol to a whole new audience. I fulfilled a lifelong ambition in bringing the show to the stage, at the wonderful Nottingham Playhouse and the extraordinary Ally Pally. Now it's time for cinemas to get in on the fun of our darkly delicious, ghostly Christmas treat. God bless us. Every one!"