Mark Gatiss' version of A Christmas Carol postponed until 2021

Sherlock and The League of Gentleman star Mark Gatiss' brand new adaptation of A Christmas Carol has postponed its festive run.

Directed by Nottingham Playhouse's artistic director Adam Penford, the piece was originally scheduled to run later this year. Its Nottingham premiere has now been pushed back, as has the subsequent run at the Alexandra Palace Theatre in north London.

Performances will now take place at Nottingham Playhouse from 29 October to 13 November 2021 and at the Alexandra Palace Theatre from 26 November 2021 to 9 January 2022.

Gatiss will star in his adaptation alongside an ensemble cast, which is to be revealed.

Penford said today: "The audience response to this new ghostly retelling of A Christmas Carol has been overwhelming and it's with a heavy heart that we're postponing the production. The adaptation that Mark has delivered during lockdown exceeded our already high expectations – it makes you see the well-known tale through fresh eyes – and I was so excited by all the design and production ideas we were working on. I can't wait to bring the new show to Nottingham and the atmospheric Alexandra Palace Theatre in 2021."

Current bookings for performances at Alexandra Palace will be rescheduled into the equivalent dates, and the same seats, for the 2021 run. Ticket holders in Nottingham will be contacted by the venue in due course.