James Graham to pen Nottinghamshire-set crime drama for BBC

Award-winning playwright James Graham will pen a new crime drama set in Nottinghamshire, the BBC has revealed.

Reuniting with House Productions, who made the hit series Brexit: The Uncivil War (which the Ink playwright also wrote), Graham will draw on his experiences growing up in the area for the new six-part series.

He said today: "It means the world to have this opportunity to bring the voices of a community I grew up in to BBC One. So much is spoken about the divisions and difficulties in these 'Red Wall' towns, but they're not always understood. I feel so honoured to be able to tell a fictionalised story about a very real trauma, but with the humour and heart and resilience of the people I know and love there."

Titled Sherwood, the series is said to feature "one of the largest manhunts in British history" following two murders, with filming expected to take place later this year in the area. Casting will be unveiled nearer to the start of production.

Graham has a plethora of projects on the go at the moment, including two new musicals – one being an adaptation of Animal Farm with Alan Menken and Glenn Slater, and another being a musical based on the life of Tammy Faye Bakker, with music by Elton John.