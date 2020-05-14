Graeae's Reasons To Be Cheerful musical to be released online for free

Graeae Theatre Company's hit show Reasons to be Cheerful will be released online for two months.

Featuring the music of Ian Dury and the Blockheads, the piece was filmed in 2017 as part of its national tour that year, produced alongside the Belgrade Theatre Coventry.

Jenny Sealey's show has a cast of Stephen Collins, Joey Hickman, Beth Hinton-Lever, Stephen Lloyd, Gerard McDermott, Jude Mahon, Wayne 'Pickles' Norman, Max Runham and Karen Spicer. The onstage band comprises John Kelly on lead vocals, Paul Sirett (guitar), Joey Hickman (keyboard), Nixon Rosembert (bass), Louis Schultz-Wiremu (saxophone) and Paula Stanbridge-Faircloth (drums).

It includes songs such as "Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick", "Plaistow Patricia", "Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll", "Sweet Gene Vincent" and "What A Waste".

It has design by Liz Ascroft, sound by Lewis Gibson, musical direction by Hickman, choreography by Mark Smith, lighting by Ian Scott and casting by Sarah Hughes.

It will be available from 3 June to 3 August here.