Cast announced for Hair open-air concerts in Norwich

Casting has been announced for the upcoming outdoor concert version of Hair, heading to Norwich in October.

The revival of the show, which first ran at the Turbine Theatre in London at the beginning of the month, is part of Norwich Theatre's two-week programme of events alongside UAE.

The show will feature Frances Mayli McCann (Evita), Cleve September (Hamilton), Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Matt Croke (Aladdin), Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet), Sophie Isaacs (Six) and Jodie Steele (Heathers).

The piece is directed by Arlene Phillips with musical direction by Paul Schofield, design by David Shields, lighting design by Andrew Exeter, and sound design by Dan Samson.

The show is set in Lost in Translation's massive big top tent in Norwich, where audiences can abide by social distancing regulations. It runs on 9 and 10 October.