West End vs Broadway: Back to the Future the Musical – two Doc Browns collide at 88mph

Great Scott! We have a blockbuster pairing for you in our latest edition of West End vs Broadway!

In celebration of the London and New York productions of Back to the Future: The Musical, we decided to bring Tony Award winner Roger Bart – who originated the role of Doc Brown in Manchester, London and now on Broadway – and his West End successor, Cory English, together for a “21st Century” tête-à-tête.

Check out their DeLorean-fuelled conversation in the video below:

