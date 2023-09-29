Video

West End vs Broadway: Back to the Future the Musical – two Doc Browns collide at 88mph

Roger Bart and Cory English? It works!

Tom Millward
London New York
Promotional shots of Cory English and Roger Bart as Doc Brown in Back to the Future the Musical
Cory English and Roger Bart as Doc Brown, © Matt Crockett / Hugo Glendinning

Great Scott! We have a blockbuster pairing for you in our latest edition of West End vs Broadway!

In celebration of the London and New York productions of Back to the Future: The Musical, we decided to bring Tony Award winner Roger Bart – who originated the role of Doc Brown in Manchester, London and now on Broadway – and his West End successor, Cory English, together for a “21st Century” tête-à-tête.

Check out their DeLorean-fuelled conversation in the video below:

You can watch our entire series of West End vs Broadway (so far) here.

