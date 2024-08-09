The latest WhatsOnStage Podcast: Who wins at the Edinburgh Fringe?

Plus we discuss a glorious new production of Fiddler on the Roof

This week, managing editor Alex Wood reports from the Edinburgh Festival where there’s an American invasion, a lot of producers trying out new shows, a few rising stars, and not many vegetables. But who is making a killing and who is losing out? Plus, head critic Sarah Crompton visits the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre for a fabulous production of Fiddler on the Roof which makes the most of the variables of theatre outside.

