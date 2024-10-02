Hadestown reveals new West End casting

New casting has been revealed for the West End production of Hadestown.

The Tony Award-winning musical, which follows two interwoven tales of fraught love in a re-imagined Greek world, is penned by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin. It continues its run at the Lyric Theatre – where it opened in February and was hailed as “terrific” and “sensational” by WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton – five years on from its sold-out engagement at the National Theatre in 2018.

The London cast is currently led by Dylan Wood (Orphans, No Love Songs), making his West End debut as Orpheus, with Madeline Charlemagne, previously playing one of the Fates, now in the role of Eurydice. Melanie La Barrie stars as Hermes, while the three Fates are presently portrayed by Francessca Daniella-Baker, Bella Brown and Allie Daniel.

Newly announced are WhatsOnStage Award winner Rachel Tucker (Sunset Boulevard, Come From Away, Wicked), who will assume the role of Persephone from Gloria Onitiri, and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Next to Normal, Hamilton, Aladdin), who succeeds Zachary James as Hades. Tucker and Nicholas are set to begin performances at the Lyric on 15 October.

The company is completed by Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Beth Hinton-Lever, Waylon Jacobs, and Christopher Short as the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs, Miriam Nyarko, and Simon Oskarsson as swings.

The current cast, including Nicholas and Tucker, are scheduled to perform until 9 February 2025.

Hadestown opened in 2016 at the New York Theatre Workshop before a production in Edmonton, Canada, and its sold-out run at the National Theatre in 2018. The show then premiered at Broadway’s Walter Kerr Theatre, winning eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It now holds the record for the highest-grossing musical and longest-running show in the theatre’s 100-year history.

The Hadestown creative team features David Neumann (choreography), Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK Associate Director), and Tarek Merchant (musical director). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow.

Finally, producers have today confirmed that the West End production will be extending its booking period at the Lyric Theatre through to 28 September 2025 this Thursday, 3 October at 12pm. Tickets are on sale below.