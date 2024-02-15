Dungeons & Dragons Play The Twenty-Sided Tavern to Open in New York

The first-ever officially licensed theatrical adaptation of the popular roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons (also known as D&D) will open off-Broadway at Stage 42 (formerly known as the Little Shubert). Performances of The Twenty-Sided Tavern begin April 19 ahead of an official opening night on May 5.

According to an official description, “With a cast of five actors and over 30 playable characters, audiences will experience an expansive fantasy world set in the Forgotten Realms, and face riddles, puzzles, combat, and more, to help shape the story. Laughter will flow like ale and with the audience in full control and exciting reveals around every corner, no two shows are alike! For those seeking a more daring experience, there are opportunities to join the action onstage and test your strength (or dexterity, or wisdom, or charisma) through a variety of rollicking games, including trivia, charades, and the ever-popular Fantasy Beer Pong.”

Additionally, the audience will be invited to influence key plot decisions via Gamiotics, a browser-based software that allows viewers to vote on which characters appear, what they explore, and more.

The Twenty-Sided Tavern is a collaboration of Curious Hedgehog, Showpath Entertainment, Wizards of the Coast, and Hasbro.

Casting is currently underway. Actors with experience in improv and a passion for D&D are encouraged to audition here.