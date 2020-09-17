New curfew rules for venues introduced for north east England following rise in cases

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has unveiled local curfew measures for the north-east, affecting entertainment spaces.

After seeing a major rise in the number of coronavirus cases over the last couple of weeks in certain areas, Hancock has said today in the House of Commons that tougher policies will need to be put in place.

With 'winter on the horizon', Hancock said, extra measures will help limit the spread of the virus. North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Gateshead, Sunderland and County Durham will all have to have table service only in hospitality venues from midnight while leisure and entertainment venues will have to close between 10pm and 5am.

Other new rules for the area include a limit on the amount of socialising possible between households, with no household mixing permitted.

Earlier this month, the guidance for gatherings was changed to introduce a new "rule of six", which will not affect any theatre events except where bubbles are above a half dozen.

Many venues are unable to reopen anyway, but for shows running later in the day schedules may have to be altered.