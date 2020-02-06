Samantha Womack and Cameron Blakely to star in The Addams Family UK and Ireland tour

Initial casting has been announced for the upcoming second tour of The Addams Family, which kicks off in July 2020.

Samantha Womack (The Girl on the Train) and Cameron Blakely (Les Misérables) will revive their roles as Morticia and Gomez Addams after playing the parts in the 2017 tour. The 2020 tour will open in Newcastle on 30 July and then go on to visit Liverpool, Dublin, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Birmingham, Northampton, Wimbledon, Nottingham, Woking, Bromley, Salford and Oxford.

Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Music and Lyrics Limited will present the musical comedy, with book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice – the creators of Jersey Boys – and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa (Big Fish), based on the characters created by Charles Addams. Matthew White will direct the production.

Based on the iconic franchise, the musical tells the story of Wednesday Addams, who is now grown up and has a secret that her father Gomez must keep from his wife Morticia. Wednesday has fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man and is hosting a dinner party for his parents at the Addams family residence.

Alistair David choreographed the 2017 tour, with design by Diego Pitarch. Further casting is to be announced.