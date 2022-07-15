Watch the Whistle Down the Wind cast prepare for their Watermill Theatre run

Exclusive: Take a look at the cast of Whistle Down the Wind as they rehearse for the upcoming revival at The Watermill Theatre.

Tom Jackson Greaves directs and choreographs a new production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jim Steinman, Patricia Knop and Gale Edwards 1996 musical, which hasn't been seen on UK stages in a major revival since 2010.

Based on both the 1959 novel and the 1961 film of the same name, it follows a teenager who discovers a man hiding out in her barn – who they assume to be Jesus. The score features the hit tune "No Matter What", famously topping the charts for Boyzone.

The actor-musician company is led by Robert Tripolino (who, ironically, did play Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar) as The Man, alongside Lydia White (Little Women) as the teenager Swallow. They are joined by Chrissie Bhima (LIFT) as Candy, Lewis Cornay (John and Jen) as Amos, Lloyd Gorman (Once) as Boone,Jerome Lincoln (For You, I'd Wait) as Ed, Elliot Mackenzie (Million Dollar Quartet) as Snake Preacher/Minister/Show MD, Alfie Richards (Parade) as Earl, Toby Webster (Shakespeare in Love) as Sheriff, and Stephanie Elstob (Edward Scissorhands) as Mother, as well as ensemble members Charlotte Grayson (Songs for a New World) and Emma Jane Morton (Just So).









Alongside Greaves, the creative team also features Simon Kenny as designer, Stuart Morley as musical supervisor and arranger, George Francis as musical director, Andrew Exeter as lighting designer, Yvonne Gilbert as sound designer, Nandi Bhebhe and Annie Southall as assistant directors, Rose Burston as deputy stage manager, Caitlin Ravenscroft and Natalie Toney as assistant stage managers, Chloe Robson as placement ASM and Jenny Stewart-Cosgrove, responsible for audio description.

Whistle Down the Wind runs from 22 July to 10 September.