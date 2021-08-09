The Watermill unveils autumn season shows

The Watermill Theatre in Newbury has unveiled its first shows as part of its autumn season – marking the first time the venue has reopened its indoor theatre in nine months.

Ade Morris' previously revealed Lone Flyer, which had its original run disrupted by the pandemic, will play from 10 to 25 September. Starring Hannah Edwards and Benedict Salter, the piece about one of Britain's greatest female pilots Amy Johnson will also schedule two socially distanced performances each week.

It is directed by Lucy Betts with design by Isobel Nicolson, lighting by Harry Armytage and sound by Justin Teasdale.

National treasure David Suchet will commence his hotly tipped solo tour at the Watermill on 5 October 2021, with the piece featuring a retrospective back through the hit performer's life.

After this, the venue will host a one-woman, one-musician staging of Louisa May Alcott's Little Women, playing on 8 and 9 October and produced by Jenny Wren Productions.

Further shows in the season will be revealed in September.

Artistic director Paul Hart said: "It's a symbolic moment to be able to welcome audiences back inside our beautiful auditorium after such a long hiatus and another successful outdoor summer season.

"Our staff have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to find inventive ways of creating work for audiences and I'm so thrilled to be reopening with the return of Lone Flyer which audiences were enjoying hugely before the run was cut short last year. We cannot wait to welcome you back."

Tickets for announced shows are on sale now.