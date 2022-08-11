Cast for Watermill's actor-musician Othello revealed

Casting has been revealed for the Watermill's upcoming production of Othello.

Interwoven with music and presented by actor-musicians, the staging of Shakespeare's tragedy is adapted by Karla Marie Sweet and co-directed by Paul Hart and Anjali Mehra (who also choreographs).

Running from Friday 16 September until Saturday 15 October, appearing will be Kalungi Ssebandeke (The Duchess of Malfi) as Othello, Sophie Stone (Emillia), as Iago and Molly Chesworth (Call the Midwife) as Desdemona.

Also in the company are Laura Andresen Guimarães (Just So) as Bianca, Damien James (Camelot) as Montano, Ediz Mahmut (Rumi ) as Roderigo, Yazdan Qafouri (The Wicker Husband) as Cassio, Benedict Salter (Lone Flyer) as The Duke of Venice / Lodovico, Augustina Seymour (King Lear) as Brabanzia, and Chioma Uma (Kiss Me, Kate) as Emilia.

The production is designed by Ceci Calf, while Nadine Lee is the musical director, with lighting design by Ali Hunter, sound design by Ed Lewis, and projection design by Sam Diaz. Kirk-Ann Roberts is associate director and Nandi Bhebhe is associate choreographer.

The stage management team consists of Natalie Toney (DSM) and Fern Bamber (ASM), Amelia Costello (ASM Placement), with audio description by Colin Johnson. There will be two BSL integrated performances of Othello delivered by two sign performers with the support of a deaf BSL consultant.