Assassins at the Watermill and Nottingham Playhouse: first look photos

Production photos have been released for the new revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's hit musical Assassins, which is co-produced by The Watermill and Nottingham Playhouse.

The cast is composed of Eddie Elliott as Charles Guiteau, Lillie Flynn as The Balladeer, Sara Poyzer as Sara Jane Moore, Steve Simmonds as Samuel Byck, Zheng Xi Yong as Giuseppe Zangara, Alex Mugnaioni as John Wilkes Booth, Peter Dukes as Leon Czolgosz, Evelyn Hoskins as Lynette 'Squeaky' Fromme and Jack Quarton as John Hinckley.

Ned Rudkins-Stow plays Lee Harvey Oswald, Joey Hickman plays The Proprietor and Phoebe Fildes plays Emma Goldman. The ensemble will feature Grace Lancaster, Matthew James Hinchliffe and Simon Oskarsson

Loading...

The actor-musician production is directed by Bill Buckhurst, who directed Sweet Charity at Nottingham Playhouse, with design by Simon Kenny and musical supervision and arrangements by Catherine Jayes.

Assassins is about a group of individuals in history who try to assassinate the President of the United States, runs at the Watermill to 26 October and then transfers to Nottingham where it runs from 30 October to 16 November.