Zorro The Musical to play at the Hope Mill Theatre

A new immersive production of Zorro The Musical will premiere at the Hope Mill Theatre in spring 2020.

Zorro The Musical will put audiences at the heart of the adventure as they are invited to take part in flamenco dancing and sample tapas on offer during the evening.

Inspired by the 2005 fictional biography by Isabel Allende, the musical's creative team includes direction by Christian Durham, music by the Gipsy Kings and John Cameron, lyrics by Stephen Clark and a book by Stephen Clark and Helen Edmundson.

Full casting and creative team will be announced in due course.

Durham said, "Our new immersive production will see the action spread from the stage through the audience as they become part of the story and witness the thrills and spills of our famous masked hero. We'll be bringing the flavour and passion of Spain and 19th-century California to the Hope Mill Theatre with heart-thumping flamenco choreography, Cante jondo singing, magic, "get-up-and-dance" music by the Gipsy Kings and of course, the thrill of sword fights."

Zorro The Musical will run from 14 March – 18 April 2020.