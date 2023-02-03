Watch Head Over Heels stars Maiya Quansah-Breed and Luke Bayer in our Sixty-Second Summary

We recently caught up with two of the stars of Head Over Heels, which is currently running at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester until 4 March.

We asked Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six) and Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), who play Philoclea and Musidorus in the production, to take on our Sixty-Second Summary challenge. So, find out all you need to know about the UK premiere in the video below:





Penned by Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q) and James Magruder (Triumph of Love), the show is based on The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia, a seminal piece of British political literature from the 16th century, and incorporates the hits of the all-female rock band known as The Go-Go's (with a sprinkling of Belinda Carlisle's solo hits).

Joining Bayer and Quansah-Breed in the company are Alison Driver (RENT) as ensemble, Iz Hesketh (Legally Blonde) as Pythio, Jenny O'Leary (Heathers) as Pamela, Daniel Page (My Kingdom Is a Horse) as Dametas, Samuel Routley (The Osmonds) as ensemble, Khadija Sallet (Last Life) as Mopsa, Julie Stark (Bat Out of Hell) as Gynecia, Marina Tavolieri (Sister Act) as ensemble, Timo Tatzber (making his professional debut) as ensemble, and Fed Zanni (Mamma Mia! The Party) as Basilius.

Director Tom Jackson Greaves' production features musical direction by Arlene McNaught, set and costume design by Sophia Pardon, lighting by Jamie Platt and casting by Lucy Casson.