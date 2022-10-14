Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella – rehearsal images released

Rehearsal shots have been released for Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, which is set to make its fully staged UK premiere at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester next month.

The company is led by Grace Mouat, (she/her, SIX, & Juliet, Legally Blonde) who will take on the lead role of Ella alongside Jacob Fowler (he/him, Heathers the Musical) as Prince Topher.

They are joined by Annie Aitken (she/her, The Phantom of the Opera) as Madame, Julie Yammanee (she/her, Carousel) as Marie/Fairy Godmother, Lee Ormsby (he/him, Les Misérables) as Sebastian, Matthew McDonald (he/him, HMS Pinafore) as Lord Pinkleton/understudy Prince Topher, Katie Ramshaw (she/her, Jeremy Jordan in Concert) as Charlotte, Olivia-Faith Kamau (she/her, Million Dollar Quartet) as Gabrielle and Adam Filipe (he/him, The Prince of Egypt) as Jean-Michel.

Completing the cast are featured ensemble members Morgan Broome (she/her, also understudy Madame/Gabrielle), Lois Glain Postle (she/her, also understudy Marie/Fairy Godmother), Ria Tanaka (she/her, also understudy Ella), Ella Valentine (she/her, also understudy Charlotte), Jamie Jonathan (he/him, also understudy Sebastian), Will Fisher (he/him, also understudy Pinkleton), Trevor Lin (he/him) and Milo McCarthy (they/them, also understudy Jean-Michel).









Rodgers and Hammerstein's show, which is a spin on the classic Cinderella tale, has a book by Douglas Carter Beane and will feature new musical arrangements by Jason Carr. It was first penned for television and has only been performed in concert in the UK.

The creative team is led by director Joseph Houston and co-director and choreographer William Whelton, who are the Hope Mill's co-founders, and also includes assistant director Tarik Frimpong, musical supervisor Leo Munby, musical director Audra Cramer, set and costume designer Elly Wdowski, projection designer George Reeve, lighting designer Aaron J Dootson, sound designer Adam Fisher, associate choreographer Charise Renouf, wig designer Richard Mawbey, wig supervisor Lucy Packham-O'Brien, assistant costume designer Eve Salter, sound #1 Josh Evansy, artwork designer Steph Pyne and casting director Jane Deitch.









Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella runs from 1 November to 11 December 2022.