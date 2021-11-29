New footage released for Beauty and the Beast tour

Watch a new trailer for Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

The freshly reimagined production of the Disney musical stars Courtney Stapleton and Alwyn Hawke in the titular roles, joined by Tom Senior as Gaston, Gavin Lee as Lumiere and Sam Bailey as Mrs Potts.

Matt West directs and choreographs, with the creative team featuring scenic designer Stan Meyer, costume designer Ann Hould-Ward and lighting designer Natasha Katz. New dance arrangements will also be created by David Chase, while Michael Kosarin and Danny Troob are musical supervisor/vocal arranger and orchestrator.

Rick Sordelet is fight director, Lorenzo Pisoni is physical movement coordinator, Sam Scalamoni is associate director, Chandon Jones is the associate choreographer and Nick Winston is the associate UK director/choreographer. Casting is by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

Completing the design team are John Shivers as sound designer, Darryl Maloney as the video and projections designer, and David H Lawrence as hair designer. Jim Steinmeyer is the illusions designer.