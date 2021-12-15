National Lottery Big Night of Musicals stadium event announced

A mammoth evening of musicals will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester in January.

The event, titled The National Lottery's Big Night Of Musicals, will be hosted by Jason Manford and aims to celebrate all that has been done by theatre enthusiasts over the last two years. Thousands of tickets have been made available to representatives from hundreds of National Lottery-funded community and grassroots arts organisations.

Frozen, Dear Evan Hansen, Disney's The Lion King, Back to the Future, The Drifters Girl, Beauty and the Beast, Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock, Bat Out Of Hell, Dreamgirls and The Wiz will all feature in the evening, with more to be announced. The presence of specific performers is also to be confirmed.

Manford said today: "After a very difficult 20 months for the theatre industry, I am proud and honoured to be hosting this National Lottery musical spectacular. The event promises to be a brilliant show full of celebration, featuring some of the best musicals on right now. I can't wait for 24 January next year!"

The event takes place on 24 January 2022, with doors opening from 5.45pm.