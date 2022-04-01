Melissa Johns to tour debut play Snatched

Melissa Johns' (Henry V, Grantchester) debut play Snatched will have its world premiere in Manchester in May.

The piece is based on Johns' experiences in 2018 when her iCloud was hacked and explicit photos of her were released online.

It will run at The Lowry in Salford from 13 to 14 May before transferring to London's Soho Theatre from 16 to 18 May, ahead of a UK tour.

Antonia Beck, senior producer of artist development at The Lowry said: "We are delighted to be presenting the world premiere of Snatched at The Lowry, and we can't wait for audiences to experience this dynamic and bold new production from Melissa Johns and Lily Levin that taps into very current conversations around body dysmorphia and body shaming." The production also has support from Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The tour will include stops in Liverpool, Bolton, Newcastle, Guildford, Corsham, Cardiff and Hereford. It will be live-streamed on 14 June with BSL-interpreted performances across the run.

Hereford-born Johns co-founded and co-creatively leads disability-led organisation TripleC/DANC. She has been named in both Shaw's Power List of the 100 Most Influential Disabled People and the 2022 Northern Power Women List.

The full creative team are Johns (writer and performer), Lily Levin (director and co-devisor), Sophie Simensky (design), Katrin Padel (lighting), Fergus Waldron (sound), Kate Galbraith (stage manager) and Lauren Cross (sound operator). Musician Imogen Halsey (Just So) will provide a live soundtrack alongside Johns' performance.