Marisha Wallace to embark on debut UK tour

West End performer Marisha Wallace has announced her first UK tour in 2020.

Wallace has starred as Effie White in Dreamgirls and as Becky in Waitress, as well as performing on Broadway in The Book Of Mormon and in the original Broadway cast of Aladdin. She is soon to play Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray when it comes to the West End, with Lizzie Bea and Michael Ball playing Tracy and Edna Turnblad respectively.

The performer will open her tour at Sale's Waterside Theatre on 8 March, before playing in Newbury, Horsham, Birmingham, Leeds, Lichfield and Glasgow, before ending in the West End at the Arts Theatre on 23 March. Wallace commented: "I'm so excited to be heading out on my first ever UK tour. I fell in love with the UK from the moment I first stepped on stage here. The warmth and love I've received from audiences has been really special and I cannot wait to head out to play theatres around the UK – it's going to be amazing."

Wallace has also released a new single, "Fight Like A Woman" and was a special guest in Todrick Hall's sold-out shows at The London Palladium and the O2 Ritz, Manchester.

Tickets go on sale on 1 November.