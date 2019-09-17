Lucy Ellinson as Macbeth at the Royal Exchange: first look photos

Production photos have been released for the Royal Exchange's Macbeth, which is currently in previews and runs until 19 October.

The piece, directed by Christopher Haydon, has design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Colin Grenfell, sound by Elena Peña, movement by Lucy Hind, dramaturgy by Bridget Escolme, fight direction by Yarit Dor, vocal coaching by Michael Corbidge and casting by Jerry Knight-Smith and Vicky Richardson.

Shakespeare's tragedy stars Lucy Ellinson in the title role (reuniting with Haydon after the Gate's Grounded) alongside Ony Uhiara as Lady Macbeth.

The cast is completed by Daon Broni, Bryony Davies, Rachel Denning, David Hartley, Oliver Devoti, Paul Hickey, Adam Karim, Alexandra Mathie, Nicola May-Taylor, Charlotte Merriam, Ayanda (Yandass) Ndlovu, Theo Ogundipe, Kenneth Omole and Nima Taleghani.