Joanna Riding to star in Gypsy revival

Stage icon Joanna Riding is set to play Madame Rose in the upcoming Buxton revival of Gypsy.

Riding, who recently appeared in Regent's Park's production of Carousel, will play the character this summer, with further cast and creative team to be revealed.

Gypsy, with book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by the late musical writer will play as part of the festival later this year.

Paul Kerryson CEO, Buxton Opera House said: 'We are so thrilled to be able to cast such an accomplished performer in one of the most iconic roles ever written for musical theatre. I am looking forward to bringing this new production of Gypsy to the stage of the stunning Buxton Opera House which will open the 2022 Buxton International Festival."

Casting and the creative team for the show is to be revealed, with the piece following a mother who cajoles her children into showbusiness. Numbers in the piece include "Let Me Entertain You", "Everything's Coming Up Roses", "You Gotta Have a Gimmick" and "Some People".

The show runs on dates from 7 to 24 July 2022.