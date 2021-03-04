Janie Dee to star in A Little Night Music revival this summer

Janie Dee will star in a summer revival of Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music.

Directed by Paul Kerryson with Wyn Davis conducting, the piece will run across dates from 8 to 24 July at Buxton Opera House.

Originally produced and directed by Harold Prince, the show has music and lyrics by Sondheim with book by Hugh Weeler, with original orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. It is inspired by the Ingmar Bergman film Smiles of a Summer Night and involves the romantic lives of several couples. It features the iconic number "Send in the Clowns".

Further casting for the piece is to be revealed, with the production set to mark the first time that Buxton International Festival has staged a musical.

Dee recently appeared in an outdoor production of the show alongside Joanna Riding, which ran with social distancing measures in place on 3 August.