Rent at the Hope Mill Theatre: meet the cast in a new video

Exclusive: Meet the cast of the upcoming revival of Rent at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester.

The show is set to go ahead from next month with a socially distanced audience, after initially delaying its summer run.

The 12-strong cast will be forming a ‘bubble' for the duration of the show's run in Manchester and receive regular testing. Audiences will be asked to wear face coverings during the show or visors for those who are exempt. Find out more about the cast here and see their portraits.

The piece will be directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet) with choreography by Tom Jackson Greaves, with musical direction by Katy Richardson, set and costume design by David Woodhead, LX design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Paul Gatehouse and casting by Pearson Casting. Artwork is by Feast Creative and video content by The Umbrella Rooms.

