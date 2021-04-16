Hope Mill Theatre announces streamed revival of Jonathan Harvey's Hushabye Mountain

The Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester will stream a revival of Jonathan Harvey's Hushabye Mountain.

Harvey's 1999 piece, which follows a young man on the cusp of getting into heaven after dying from an Aids-related illness, will be streamed live on 5 June before being available to watch from 11 to 13 June and 18 to 20 June.

Appearing in the show will be Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Harrison Scott-Smith, Nathan McMullen (Misfits), Matt Henry (Kinky Boots), Jodie Prenger (BBC's I'd Do Anything) and Amy Dunn (The Turn of the Screw).

It has direction by Nick Bagnall, with set and costume design by Jocelyn Meall, lighting by Jai Morjaria, projection design by George Reeve, costume supervision by Anna Souter and musical arrangements by Tarek Merchant.

The Hope Mill will partner with the Turbine Theatre in London, Sheffield Crucible, Liverpool Everyman and York Theatre Royal on the piece.