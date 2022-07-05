Gypsy with Joanna Riding – first look at rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been released for Gypsy, set to star Joanna Riding as Rose.

Jule Styne, Arthur Laurents and Stephen Sondheim's musical, which follows two wannabe performers and their intensely pushy mother as they tour the nation, runs at Buxton Opera House on dates from 7 to 24 July 2022. It features numbers such as "Let Me Entertain You", "Everything's Coming Up Roses", "You Gotta Have a Gimmick" and "Some People".

Monique Young plays Louise (aka Gypsy Rose Lee), while David Leonard plays Herbie and Hannah Everest plays June.

They are joined by Rebecca Lisewski as Mazeppa, Aiesha Naomi Pease as Electra and Tiffany Graves as Tessie Tura. Liam Dean plays Tulsa and James Rockey is Uncle Jocko.

Other roles are played by Michael Dean-Wilson, Lisa Dent, Callum Mann, Alex O'Reilly, Megan Hollie Robertson and Samuel Ashall.

The creative team is composed of director Paul Kerryson, conductor Ben Atkinson, choreographer David Needham, assistant director Juliet Gough, set designer Phil R Daniels, costume designer Charles Cusick Smith, lighting designer Jake Wiltshire and sound designer Andy Johnson.

Liam Dean (Tulsa)

© Copyright David John King

Rebecca Lisewski (Mazeppa)

© Copyright David John King

Monique Young (Louise) and ensemble

© Copyright David John King

Liam Dean (Tulsa)

© Copyright David John King

Joanna Riding (Rose) and Hannah Everest (June)

© Copyright David John King

Joanna Riding (Rose), Hannah Everest (June) and ensemble

© Copyright David John King

The company

© Copyright David John King

Hannah Everest (June) and ensemble

© Copyright David John King

Images of Joanne Riddings

© Copyright David John King