Curtains tour starring Jason Manford, Ore Oduba and Carley Stenson: first look photos

Initial production images have been released for the upcoming tour of murder-mystery meta-musical Curtains, which opens this month.

The tour stars Jason Manford as detective Frank Cioffi, alongside Ore Oduba as Aaron Fox as well as Carley Stenson as Georgia Hendriks. Rebecca Lock plays Carmen, Samuel Holmes plays Christopher Belling, Leah West plays Niki Harris and Alan Burkitt plays Bobby. Emma Caffrey joins them as Bambi, Adam Rhys-Charles as Daryl Grady, Martin Callaghan as Oscar Shapiro, Minal Patel as Johnny Harmon and Mark Sangster as Sidney. The ensemble is made up of Kathryn Barnes, Pamela Blair, Charlie Johnson, Kate Ivory Jordan, Robin Kent, Thomas Lee-Kid, Ben Mundy, J R Ballantyne, Gleanne Purcell-Brown and Samuel John-Humphreys.

The musical is by John Kander and Fred Ebb, with a book by Rupert Holmes. The original book and concept is by Peter Stone, with additional lyrics by Kander and Holmes. The show is directed by Paul Foster, with choreography from Alistair David, musical supervision from Sarah Travis, set from David Woodhead, costume from Gabriella Slade, lighting from Tim Mitchell and sound from Tom Marshall.

Curtains tells of Jessica Cranshaw, star of Broadway-bound musical Robbin Hood who has been murdered on stage. Detective Frank Cioffi is tasked with finding out the killer. The show opens at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley on 4 October before touring the UK until April 2020.