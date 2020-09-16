A Christmas Carol to play at Storyhouse Chester this winter

Christmas will come early to Storyhouse as the north west venue announces A Christmas Carol forits 2020 winter show.

The production will run from 7 November until 17 January 2021 and will play to a limited audience of 200 individuals per show. The reduced number represents approximately 40% of the venue's normal capacity and allows for social distancing. The show will have no interval to minimise audience queueing. None of the air in the theatre will be recirculated and the venue will be thoroughly cleaned between shows.

Storyhouse's own artistic director Alex Clifton is both writing and directing this Dickens adaptation. Clifton comments: "It's the ultimate tale of redemption and how Christmas can make us all realise what's important to us – family and community, something we all need more than ever right now. It's a tale for every generation and hopefully can give us all a joyful taste of our normal lives, as we spend Christmas together at Storyhouse."

The venue has been open since 4 July CEO Andrew Bentley adding: "This is about preserving jobs and serving our community, simple as that. Storyhouse was the country's first theatre, first library and cinema to reopen. We're doing that because we're wanted and needed; we can't expect our city to help us if we're not prepared to go the distance."

Tickets go on sale to members from 17 September and on general sale from 12 October.