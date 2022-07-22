Casting announced for UK premiere of Mrs Doubtfire musical

Casting has been confirmed for the UK premiere of Mrs Doubtfire the musical, which runs at the Manchester Opera House from 2 September to 1 October 2022.

The production will star Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard, with Laura Tebbutt (School of Rock) as Miranda Hillard, Carla Dixon Hernandez (Matilda the Musical) as Lydia Hillard, Cameron Blakely (The Addams Family) as Frank Hillard, Marcus Collins (The X Factor) as Andre, Dominic Andersen (Heathers) as Stuart, Vanessa Fisher (Legally Blonde) as Wanda Sellner, Ian Talbot (Hairspray) as Mr Jolly and Aiesha Naomi Pease (Sister Act) as Janet Lundy.

The role of Christopher Hillard will alternate between young performers George Nearn Stuart, Charlie Tumbridge and Fred Wilcox, and the role of Natalie Hillard will alternate between Jessica Bowerman, Darcey Dean and Angelica Pearl Scott.

The full cast will also include Aidan O'Neill, Joshua Dever, Samuel Wilson Freeman, Maria Garrett, Kiera Haynes, AJ Lewis, Adam Lyons, Lisa Mathieson, Ellie Mitchell, Matt Overfield, Tom Scanlon, Vicki Lee Taylor and Rebecca Donnelly, Effie Rae Dyson, Amy Everett, Travis Ross and Paulo Teixeira.

Mrs Doubtfire is penned by Wayne Kirkpatrick, Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and based on the Twentieth Century Studios movie. It follows a down-and-out actor who creates an "alter ego" in the form of Euphegenia Doubtfire (memorably created on screen by Robin Williams) to stay close to his children.

The musical is directed by Tony Award-winner Jerry Zaks, who is joined on the creative team by scenic designer David Korins (Hamilton), choreographer Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervisor Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).

Costume design is by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Philip S Rosenberg, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup & prosthetics design by Tommy Kurzman, casting by Stuart Burt, and musical direction by Elliot Ware.

Mrs Doubtfire is produced by Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson and is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Tickets are on sale below.